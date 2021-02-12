CM Management LLC Acquires New Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. Safeguard Scientifics comprises about 3.0% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Safeguard Scientifics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

NYSE SFE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,057. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.