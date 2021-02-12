CM Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000. DURECT accounts for about 5.1% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 1.30% of DURECT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 292,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DURECT by 12.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 68,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,029. The company has a market cap of $536.39 million, a PE ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

