CM Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Coherus BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

CHRS traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.33. 6,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

