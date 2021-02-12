CM Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,000 Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Tejon Ranch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 558,292 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,116. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $447.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,870,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

