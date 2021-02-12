CM Management LLC Buys New Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. EnLink Midstream makes up approximately 1.2% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EnLink Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,007,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $233,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 38.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,950. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

