CM Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Battalion Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE BATL remained flat at $$8.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 102.98%.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company held interests in 52,368 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

