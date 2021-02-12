CM Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Cadence Bancorporation accounts for about 1.4% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

