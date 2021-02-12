CM Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 258,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Carrols Restaurant Group accounts for 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.50% of Carrols Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,533. The firm has a market cap of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

