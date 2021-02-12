CM Management LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. Aviat Networks makes up 3.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.27. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,741. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

