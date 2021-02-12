CM Management LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Cloudera comprises approximately 5.2% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cloudera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.04. 51,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,634. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,932 shares of company stock worth $8,985,260. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.