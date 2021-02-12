CM Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMSI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 9,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,417. The company has a market capitalization of $320.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

