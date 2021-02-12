CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Blucora comprises approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Blucora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 512.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,200. The firm has a market cap of $816.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

