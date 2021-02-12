CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

