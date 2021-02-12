CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. inTEST accounts for approximately 2.4% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 3.80% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

inTEST stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 36,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,673.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,356.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

