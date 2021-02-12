CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Radiant Logistics makes up 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 145,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

