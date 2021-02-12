CM Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. BGC Partners makes up about 1.8% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 0.13% of BGC Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in BGC Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 79,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,649. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.