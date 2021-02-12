CM Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,650,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Taseko Mines comprises 3.2% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Taseko Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.64. 81,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,695. The company has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

