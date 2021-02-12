CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.6% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.74. 129,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

