CM Management LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Alico comprises approximately 2.6% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Alico at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,750. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ ALCO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.37. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $228.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.68. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

