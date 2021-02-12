CM Management LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Amicus Therapeutics comprises about 1.9% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 629,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,974.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

