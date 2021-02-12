CM Management LLC Takes Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Cassava Sciences makes up about 1.1% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Cassava Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 96,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,937,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

