CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $17.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 341.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,041,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,197.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

