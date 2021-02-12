Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCEP. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,685. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after buying an additional 233,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

