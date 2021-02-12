Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.33 ($6.29).

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 604 ($7.89) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:CDM opened at GBX 602.13 ($7.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £918.05 million and a P/E ratio of 43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Codemasters Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 477.48.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

