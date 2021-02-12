Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Cognex stock traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.13. 25,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,419 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

