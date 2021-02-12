Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

CGNX stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $1,283,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

