Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Raised to $68.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,419. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cognex by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.