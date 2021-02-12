Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Gap Up to $226.80

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $226.80, but opened at $264.00. Coherent shares last traded at $258.50, with a volume of 16,434 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Coherent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.