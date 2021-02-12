CoinFi Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $284,291.52 and approximately $91,693.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.34 or 0.01095816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.05629255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

