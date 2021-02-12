Coinlancer (CL) Trading Up 523.9% This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $249,965.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 523.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.17 or 0.01129520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00057501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006333 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.70 or 0.05680731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027276 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019604 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

