CoinPoker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $17.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

