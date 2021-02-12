Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0074

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,270.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.01158793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00475775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004773 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005585 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

