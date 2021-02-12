Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sarah Bany Sells 39,600 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $4,036,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,652,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,443,040.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 58,823 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $5,007,601.99.

On Friday, November 20th, Sarah Bany sold 48,780 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $4,050,691.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sarah Bany sold 47,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $3,945,538.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Sarah Bany sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,683. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

