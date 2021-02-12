Comerica Bank Acquires 21,509 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 735,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 714,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.84 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

