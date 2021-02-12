Comerica Bank Acquires 3,114 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.