Comerica Bank Acquires 34,452 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.23.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

