Comerica Bank Acquires 81,283 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,907,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 845,683 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 331,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,124,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

