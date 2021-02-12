Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WRK stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

