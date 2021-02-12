Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

