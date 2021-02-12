Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.87 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

