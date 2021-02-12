Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $115.70 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

