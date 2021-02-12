Comerica Bank Buys 13,317 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 600,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -244.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

