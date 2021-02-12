Comerica Bank Buys 2,476 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $335,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $355,000.

BBL opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

