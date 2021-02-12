Comerica Bank Buys 9,735 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in Avalara by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Avalara by 85.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avalara by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,990,623.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.56.

AVLR opened at $174.65 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.14.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

