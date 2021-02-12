Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

CHDN stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $221.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

