Comerica Bank Cuts Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of CIT Group worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CIT Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in CIT Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

