Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

