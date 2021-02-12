Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of J2 Global worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in J2 Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 15,041.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in J2 Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in J2 Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

