Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,124.96 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $984.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.09. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total value of $9,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $932.73.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.