Comerica Bank Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in National Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 351,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.